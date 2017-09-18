105-5 The River is your home for Golden Gophers football all season long, and now we want YOU to experience The Ultimate Gophers Weekend. Just sign up below, and if you win you’ll get two free tickets to the Gopher game against Maryland on Saturday, September 30th and you’ll enjoy a free 2 night stay at the Red Roof Inn in Plymouth. It’s an elite giveaway and all you have to do is sign up below and then listen to The Breakfast Club with Greg & John at 7:10 on Tuesday, September 26th to hear if you’ve won. You must be 21 or older to enter. Good luck!

Win The Ultimate Gophers Weekend Name *

Age *

Phone Number *