Winter Storm Watch For Parts of Minnesota
Luckily, Southern Minnesota will dodge this one. Duluth however, will not be so lucky!
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Duluth MN
401 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2017
...WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW BEGINS TONIGHT...
.An area of low pressure over the Oklahoma Panhandle this morning
will advance northeastward into northern Ontario by Thursday
evening. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is
expected to accompany the storm system as it moves through the
Upper Midwest. Rain will spread northward across the area by this
evening. The rain is forecast to change to a wintry mix over the
Arrowhead west into the Iron Range this evening, with areas around
the Twin Ports and east along the South Shore changing late
tonight and Wednesday morning. Ice accumulation of one-tenth to
one-half inch are possible through Thursday morning along with
snow and sleet accumulation of up to 3 inches. The snow and ice
accumulation will make travel difficult and could lead to isolated
power outages. Precipitation will eventually change to all snow
as the system lifts out of the Northland Thursday morning.
MNZ037-WIZ001-002-251915-
/O.NEW.KDLH.WS.A.0003.170426T0300Z-170427T1500Z/
Carlton/South St. Louis-Douglas-Bayfield-
Including the cities of Duluth, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield
401 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2017
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm
Watch...which is in effect from this evening through Thursday
morning.
* TIMING...Rain will change to freezing rain or sleet tonight.
* ICE ACCUMULATIONS...up to one-quarter inch.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...up to 1 inch.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* IMPACTS...Ice and snow accumulation on roads will make travel
difficult. Sidewalks and decks will become slippery. Ice buildup
on trees and power lines may lead to broken branches and power
outages.
Source: National Weather Service