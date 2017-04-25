Winter Storm Watch For Parts of Minnesota

Luckily, Southern Minnesota will dodge this one. Duluth however, will not be so lucky!

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 401 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2017 ...WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW BEGINS TONIGHT... .An area of low pressure over the Oklahoma Panhandle this morning will advance northeastward into northern Ontario by Thursday evening. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to accompany the storm system as it moves through the Upper Midwest. Rain will spread northward across the area by this evening. The rain is forecast to change to a wintry mix over the Arrowhead west into the Iron Range this evening, with areas around the Twin Ports and east along the South Shore changing late tonight and Wednesday morning. Ice accumulation of one-tenth to one-half inch are possible through Thursday morning along with snow and sleet accumulation of up to 3 inches. The snow and ice accumulation will make travel difficult and could lead to isolated power outages. Precipitation will eventually change to all snow as the system lifts out of the Northland Thursday morning. MNZ037-WIZ001-002-251915- /O.NEW.KDLH.WS.A.0003.170426T0300Z-170427T1500Z/ Carlton/South St. Louis-Douglas-Bayfield- Including the cities of Duluth, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield 401 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm Watch...which is in effect from this evening through Thursday morning. * TIMING...Rain will change to freezing rain or sleet tonight. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...up to one-quarter inch. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...up to 1 inch. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * IMPACTS...Ice and snow accumulation on roads will make travel difficult. Sidewalks and decks will become slippery. Ice buildup on trees and power lines may lead to broken branches and power outages. Source: National Weather Service