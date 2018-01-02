Woman Accused of Causing $300K in Damage on First Date

Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.

Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators that the 29-year-old Layman got too intoxicated on their date, so he called her an Uber after they returned to his home.

She allegedly refused to leave and hid inside the home, and Buzbee says when he found her and called a second Uber, she got aggressive.

Authorities say she tore down several paintings and poured red wine on some, as well as threw two $20,000 sculptures. The damaged Warhol paintings were each valued at $500,000. If criminal mischief results in damage of more than $300,000, it’s considered a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had guests at a party of mine over-imbibe,” Buzbee said. “Most leave when you ask them. She didn’t.”

He says Layman also ripped down a Monet and Renoir, but those pieces weren’t damaged.

Layman, who has worked as a freelance court reporter, per her LinkedIn profile, was released on $30,000 bond.

