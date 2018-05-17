Woman Finds Perfect Ampersand in Her Curly Fries

A woman discovered a super long fry in the shape of the ampersand in her takeout order.

The woman shared the picture on Reddit where she goes by the handle Dream0126.

But the conversation about the picture veered widely from asking if it’s an advert for Chevrolet – due to the car logo being visible in the picture – to the actual etymology of the word ampersand.

The word is a contraction of the phrase “and per se and” which includes a bit of Latin. It means literally “and by itself and” – or to put that another way “the ‘&’ symbol stands for and”.

Now we’ve all learned something.

