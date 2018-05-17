Woman Finds Perfect Ampersand in Her Curly Fries
By Greg Travis
|
May 17, 2018 @ 8:06 AM

A woman discovered a super long fry in the shape of the ampersand in her takeout order.

The woman shared the picture on Reddit where she goes by the handle Dream0126.

But the conversation about the picture veered widely from asking if it’s an advert for Chevrolet – due to the car logo being visible in the picture – to the actual etymology of the word ampersand.

The word is a contraction of the phrase “and per se and” which includes a bit of Latin. It means literally “and by itself and” – or to put that another way “the ‘&’ symbol stands for and”.

Now we’ve all learned something.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Guess Where Andrew Zimmern Is Opening His Next MN Restaurant! When Nature Calls On Your Road Trip–Head To Kwik Trip 4 Things You Should All Keep in Mind When Posting Photos of Your Kids Mankato Las Brazas Abruptly Closes Its Doors Highway 60 Accident Injures Madelia Man Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the New Viral Video Driving the Internet Crazy
Comments