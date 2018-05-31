Woman Who Lost Memory After Being Hit by Car 4 Years Ago Will Renew Vows with Husband She Forgot

An Oklahoma woman who was hit by a car in New York City four years ago is getting her happily ever after — again.

On October 25, 2013, Angela Sartin-Hartung, 55, suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was hit by a NYPD traffic enforcement vehicle on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to The New York Daily News.

When she woke up from a medically induced coma at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell hospital a month later, she couldn’t remember the past 10 years of her life — including her husband.

According to DNAinfo, video of the accident showed Sartin-Hartung crossing the street against the light and making her way across the intersection when she was hit by a NYPD vehicle. Sartin-Hartung eventually reached a $2 million settlement with the city of New York.

“I have no memory of this car hitting me,” Sartin-Hartung told DNAinfo in 2017. “Now I have no memory of the last 15 to 16 years.”

In fact, when she first woke up, Sartin-Hartung thought she was still married to her first husband, who died in 1998, and believed her teenage daughter was still a toddler, the Daily News reported.

Sartin-Hartung had remarried in 2000 to Jeff Hartung, a ceremony she couldn’t recall, the outlet said.

In the years that followed, the couple moved away from New York to Oklahoma and focused on rebuilding their relationship and getting to know each other again.

“Every single day is about making new memories now. I’m very fortunate because I get to do that again. My life wasn’t taken,” Sartin-Hartung told the Daily News.

And on June 16, they will renew their marriage vows in a Central Park ceremony, the Daily News said.

“We’ve worked so hard all this time, to get to the point with this marker. We’re going to turn the corner and start this new phase. The wedding is definitely that marker, then we’re going on vacation,” Sartin-Hartung’s husband told The Daily News.

The couple also wants to share the “untold story” about traumatic brain injuries.

“People don’t always get to see all the grace and mercy and love that can come out of tragedy,” Hartung told The Daily News. “We want to show the other things that come out of a tragedy as well.”

For now, Sartin-Hartung said she is “getting excited” about her upcoming nuptials.

“My memory is still completely gone, and it takes me a lot to remember to get excited about things, but I have pictures all over the house of Jeff and me, and he’s just such an awesome man. It makes me cry,” she told the outlet.

