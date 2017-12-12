It’s A Wonderful Life LIVE on The River

Christmas is a time for family… A time of year when we put away all the distractions in our lives and enjoy time together.
Once again this year we invite you back to a simpler time. When families would gather around the radio to hear these special stories come to life.
The River Valley Radio Players present: “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Thursday, December 21st at 5pm from Garlick’s Water Conditioning. We’ll recreate this classic holiday tale of George Bailey, a man down on his luck who sees what it would be like if he were never born.
The performance will also be re-broadcast on Christmas Day at noon.
We’ll also re-play last years performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Christmas Eve at 4pm.
We’re hoping your family enjoys… The River Valley Radio Players: “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday, December 21st at 5pm
Brought to you by Garlick’s Water Conditioning, Buffalo Wild Wings & Nicollet County Bank