It’s A Wonderful Life LIVE on The River
By Greg Travis
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 12:23 PM

Christmas is a time for family… A time of year when we put away all the distractions in our lives and enjoy time together.

 Once again this year we invite you back to a simpler time. When families would gather around the radio to hear these special stories come to life.

 The River Valley Radio Players present: “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Thursday, December 21st at 5pm from Garlick’s Water Conditioning. We’ll recreate this classic holiday tale of George Bailey, a man down on his luck who sees what it would be like if he were never born.

The performance will also be re-broadcast on Christmas Day at noon.

We’ll also re-play last years performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

 We’re hoping your family enjoys… The River Valley Radio Players: “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday, December 21st at 5pm

 Brought to you by Garlick’s Water Conditioning, Buffalo Wild Wings & Nicollet County Bank

Related Content

92 Year Old Grandma Is Flower Girl At North Kato G...
5 Tips for Bringing Food to the Party
WOO-HOO…Mankato’s ALDI Is Open Again!!...
New Photograph May Prove Amelia Earhart Survived H...
Just Announced–See 2 Big Celebs at State Fai...
Font Matters!
Comments