WOO-HOO…Mankato’s ALDI Is Open Again!!!

Bargain shoppers rejoice! Southernminnesotanews.com has learned that after being closed for 6 weeks for expansion and remodeling, the Mankato ALDI supermarket is once again open for business. ALDI reopened this morning and the parking lot was packed with customers who had been waiting patiently to get back into the aisles. What’s new there? Expect to see a stronger focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. ALDI has also increased its gluten-free and organic food offerings, along with a full line of baby products. An official ribbon-cutting will be held at 8:25 am on Tuesday, September 26th, and you are invited to attend.