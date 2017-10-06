Worker At Mankato Mills Fleet Farm Tries To Photograph Up Woman’s Skirt, Say Charges

A 64-year-old man who worked at Mills Fleet Farm in Mankato stands accused of trying to take upskirt pictures of a customer.

Jerry Lee Courson of Cleveland is charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, authorities were called to Fleet Farm on July 29th after a woman reported that Courson approached her several times as she was buying supplies and aimed his cell phone up her skirt.

Police say Courson told them he did try to photograph underneath the victim’s skirt “because she was attractive,” but claimed he chickened out because he didn’t want to get in trouble at work.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com