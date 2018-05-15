Would You Wear Matching Couples’ Underwear?

From custom monogram jewelry that flaunt bae’s initials or more permanent couples’ tattoos, we’re all for declaring your love in your own unique way. But MeUndies, the brand behind our favorite underwear subscription service, is selling customized couples’ underwear, so you can match that special someone in a truly unique way.

The California-based startup lets you pick the best matching sets for you and your boo, using a series of questions to help determine your best fit, cut, and style. The brand features a slew of prints and patterns, so you can err on the conservative side in basic blacks and grays, or go all out in zany prints, from leopard and stripes to avocados and watermelons. In prices ranging from $36 to $42 for both pairs, you won’t have to break the bank to match your mate.

Sizes range from XS to 2XL for women and S to 3XL for men, with categories including Adventurous, Bold, and Classic. The best part? If you like ’em, you can join the company’s subscription service, getting cheeky new pairs as often as you’d like. Check out all the sweet designs here.

