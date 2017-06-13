Wow… Look At That Beautiful Woman With The Hairy Chest!

Still looking for the perfect beach attire? There’s a new swimsuit on the market that might just be perfect for your next vacation. Just kidding! One glance at this “hairy chest” swimsuit and you won’t be able to hold back your laughter.

In case you haven’t heard the news, there is a one-piece bathing suit with an image of a hairy body circulating the internet, and people have a lot of feelings about it. According to Glamour, the masterminds behind this LOL-worthy piece are from the brand Beloved Shirts, and judging by their homepage slogan, their aim is to “make the pool say WTF.” Well, mission accomplished.

The brand seems to take silly memes and things that make you giggle and plaster them on clothing, which is exactly what they did with their latest launch. Ironically enough, the scandalous suit is named “Sexy Chest One Piece.” It’s offered in three different shades to match a few different skintones, because you want the #DadBod to look as natural as possible, obviously.

If you are having some sort of a reaction right now to the hilarious swimsuit, you are not alone. People either love the suit and are rolling with the punches, or absolutely hate it and are majorly disturbed. Either way, the garment achieves just what it has set out to — it makes you say, WTF?! As I said, you’ve got to see this with your own eyes to get the full effect.