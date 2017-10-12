Yet Another Mankato Show Just Got Cancelled!

First the Boyz II Men/En Vogue show planned for Mankato got cancelled, then it was the FloRida show getting the plug pulled. Now another planned show has gotten scrubbed. Here’s the word from the Verizon Center released yesterday.

WHO: JAY LENO *CANCELLED*

WHEN: Friday, October 20, 2017

WHERE: Verizon Center Grand Hall – Mankato, MN

Mankato, MN – Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. All patrons who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster via credit or debit cards will receive automatic refunds. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster Outlets or the Verizon Center box office should be returned to the original point of purchase for a refund. For additional information, visit www.verizoncentermn.com, or call 507-389-3000.

You know if we didn’t already know Mankato was such a great place we might start taking this personally…sheesh!