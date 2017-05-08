Yet Another New Oreo Flavor!

The Fourth of July sky won’t be the only place you’ll see fireworks this summer. You’ll also find them in your Oreos.

The all-new limited-edition Firework Oreos are landing on store shelves today. It’s a regular chocolate sandwich cookie with creme filling, but with rainbow-colored popping candy mixed into the middle to provide a little spark. But there’s more big news for Oreo-lovers.

Nabisco knows the sky’s the limit when it comes to creating new flavors and the company is letting fans choose the next one by entering their flavor idea using the hashtag #MyOreoCreationcontest. The winner will get $500,000 and “unprecedented fan access to top secret Oreo creations.”

Source: People