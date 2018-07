Here’s a “lime disease” you probably never heard of … Apparently squeezing limes into your beer in the hot summer sun can lead to an itchy, painful, blistering rash called Phytophotodermatitis – or “lime disease.” It happens when sunlight hits skin that has come into contact with lime juice. You can still enjoy your cold Corona in the hot sun – just make sure you squeeze that lime into your beer while you’re inside … and wash your hands after.

Source: askmen.com

