Worried about germs?

Start cleaning your debit and credit cards! Because they’re constantly being touched by cashiers, and shoved into card readers and ATMs… picking up tons of germs along the way.

So, what’s the best way to clean your credit cards?

Grab some disinfecting wipes, clean them thoroughly – then let them dry completely before putting them back into your wallet.

Source: tesh.com

