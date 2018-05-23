Your Favorite Stores Are Having Amazing Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day will soon be upon us. This is a somber day where we honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The long weekend also signifies the start of summer and barbecue season, and it’s filled with tons of sales. Typically, these discounts tend to be on big-ticket items like mattresses and home appliances, but there are plenty of other opportunities to save on things you need and want around the home. When it comes to sales on clothing, health and beauty products, and even electronics, you won’t find too many discounts but if and when we find any, we’ll be sure to add them here.

We’ve rounded up the best Memorial sales happening right now.

Home Appliance Deals

Mattress Deals

Home and Outdoor Deals

Electronics Deals

• Best Buy: Save up $200 on select MacBooks.

• Dell: Save up to 40% on laptops, desktops, and electronics and up to 50% off gaming monitors.

• eBay: Take an extra 15% off select tech products with the code “PMEMDAY.” Our tech favorite deal is the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced, which is down $200 to $1,199.

Fashion

• ASOS: Save 20% on everything with the code “ SUNNYDAYS “

“ • Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on everything but clearance through 5/29.

• GAP: Save up to 50% on everything (plus an extra 20% online and free shipping) with the code “ PARTY “

“ • Old Navy: Save 50% on tees, tanks, shorts, and swim, and 30% on all dresses.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

