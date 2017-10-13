If You’re On That Low-Carb Kick In Order To Shed A Few Pounds, Here’s An Added Bonus!

In addition to help a lot of people drop big chunks of weight in a short amount of time, it turns out that eating a low carb diet has another unexpected benefit. According to experts, it might help you stay awake at work, too. According to Reuters Health, cutting carbohydrates from your diet may help fend off daytime sleepiness.

Researchers at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina studied the effects of a low-carb diet on a small group of patients with narcolepsy, a disorder that often causes people to fall asleep involuntarily during the day. They had participants follow the Atkins’ Diet for eight weeks, limiting their carb-intake to less than 20 grams a day.

The results? Researchers found that the patients who stuck with the diet had an 18% decrease in their narcoleptic symptoms, including their daytime sleep attacks. Also, they lost an average of 15 pounds and had no serious side effects.

But don’t go swearing off the pasta just yet.

Dr. A. M. Husain headed-up the study. And he says despite the encouraging findings, more studies will have to be done to figure out if the decline in sleepiness was actually due to the low-carb diet or some other factor.

Source: tesh.com