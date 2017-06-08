Zima Is Coming Back for Summer 2017

Zima, the popular 1990s-era clear malt citrus beverage discontinued in the U.S. in 2008 is making a comeback this summer.

Chicago-based MillerCoors says the drink will be available for a limited time nationwide beginning July 4, 2017 (currently available in Walmart – see below).

While Walmart was the driving force behind the beverage’s return, Zima will not be exclusive to Walmart, as some sources have reported.

Al Dominguez, senior VP-snacks, beverage and impulse at Walmart told AdAge that Zima isn’t a Walmart exclusive, but “we tried to buy as much from MillerCoors as they would allow us to buy.”

It’s my understanding that Zima is currently on the shelves at over 3,000 Walmart locations where beer is sold – with a suggested retail price of $7.98 for a 6-pack (prices/availability may vary).

If you’re a fan of the drink, stock up, because Zima won’t be returning for an encore after this summer’s limited run.

Source: chewboom.com