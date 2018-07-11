Zsa Zsa, The World’s Ugliest Dog From Anoka, Is Dead

The bulldog from Anoka who recently won the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has died.

Her owner announced yesterday on Zsa Zsa’s Facebook page that the 9-year-old English bulldog died in her sleep, less than three weeks since she was crowned champion of the ugly dog contest in California.

She won with her unique look, strutting around with her tongue hanging out of her mouth, buck teeth and a classic underbite.

Zsa Zsa was owned by Megan Brainard of Anoka, who also owns K9 & Kitty Kutters, a pet grooming shop with locations in Andover and Minneapolis.

According to Zsa Zsa’s profile from the ugly dog contest, she spent the first five years of her life in a Missouri puppy mill before being auctioned off to a rescue group, at which point Brainard saw her and “had to have her.”

Now she’s enjoying a never-ending bone in doggy heaven.

Source: bringmethenews.com

