1 arrested, another critically injured in Rice County snowmobile vs pedestrian crash

(Faribault, MN) – A pedestrian was critically injured and another man is in jail after a snowmobile vs. pedestrian crash in Rice County Friday.

Rice County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a pedestrian vs. snowmobile crash on Cannon Lake in Warsaw Township at 8:43 p.m. Police says the victim, Coy Allen Kreger, 23, of Faribault was walking on the lake when he was struck by the snowmobile.

Kreger “suffered significant injuries and appeared to be in critical condition,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Kreger was taken to District One Hospital in Faribault and later transferred by ground ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). The release says Aircare was unable to fly due to fog and freezing rain.

Police have identified the snowmobile operator as Dennis Krenz, 20, of Faribault. Krenz received treatment for his injuries at District One. He was later arrested on possible charges of criminal vehicular operation and underage drinking and driving.

The crash remains under investigation.