1 dead, 1 hurt in St. Paul motor home fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul fire officials say one person is dead and another injured after a motor home fire.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found fire and smoke pouring from the front of the vehicle.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports one person inside the motor home died but another escaped with minor injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is “presumed to be a mechanical failure” and accidental.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is expected to release the name of the victim later this week.

