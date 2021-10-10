1 dead, 14 injured in St. Paul bar shooting

One person is dead and at least 14 injured after a shootout in a St. Paul Bar early Sunday morning.

Police say numerous 911 callers begged frantically for help as the scene unfolded at a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh St at around 12:15 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to find what they called a “chaotic scene” with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman in her 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Paul Police. A news release says 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment, and all are expected to survive.

Good Samaritans helped to render aid at the scene, according to the release.

No arrests have been made, but police say preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.

St. Paul Police are investigating the shooting.

The Ramsy County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman who died to determine her exact cause of death.