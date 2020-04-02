1 death, COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, Freeborn County warns of community spread

(St. Paul, MN) – One more person is dead, and hospitalizations soar, as more positive COVID-19 cases pop up around Minnesota.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health says 18 people have died statewide as the pandemic shows no sign of slowing.

Three new cases were reported in Le Sueur County, which now has 18 confirmed cases of the virus.

Freeborn County also reported three new cases. The county’s public health department said the new cases involved persons in their 20’s, 40’s, and 50’s. “We know there is community spread in the state, so there are likely more cases in the community that have not been diagnosed,” a statement from Freeborn County Public Health said.

Statewide, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 742, which is 53 more than reported previously.

Hospitalizations are up. There are 75 people currently hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday, and 11 more patients requiring intensive care than previously reported. Health officials say that 31% of people in the state with the virus were likely exposed through community transmission.

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Spread is possible before people start to show symptoms, according to MDH.