1 injured when pickup, semi collide on Highway 71

One person was injured when a pickup and a semi collided early Tuesday morning in Cottonwood County.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. between Sanborn and Windom, in Amboy Township.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the semi was northbound and the pickup was southbound when the vehicles collided just south of Highway 30.

The pickup driver, Meng Yang, 23, of Walnut Grove, was transported to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Douglas Jay Vandehoef, 62, of Windom, wasn’t injured.