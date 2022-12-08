$1 million Powerball prize won in Chanhassen

A Powerball ticket purchased in Chanhassen was a $1 million winner in the December 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Market Blvd Cub Foods, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. That information is private data for lottery prize winners above $10,000.

This is the fourth $1 million Powerball prize won in Minnesota in 2022.