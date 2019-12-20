$1 million Powerball winner sold in Mankato

(Roseville, MN) – A winning Minnesota Lottery ticket was sold in Mankato.

The Minnesota Lottery announced in a press release Thursday that a Powerball ticket purchased at the Kwik Trip on E Madison Ave was a $1 million Powerball winner.

The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn on Dec 18, which were 14-18-26-39-68. The Powerball number was 9.

Kwik Trip will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Just two days ago, a ticket purchased in Hermantown was announced as a $1.6 million Gopher 5 jackpot winner. That prize has not yet been claimed. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim lotto game prizes.