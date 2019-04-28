$1 million raised for MOA attack victim; boy no longer in critical condition

(Bloomington, MN) – A fundraiser for the little boy who was gravely injured by a man at the Mall of America has hit a milestone.

The Go Fund Me Page “Help for Landen – Mall of America Attack Victim” has now raised $1,000,000.

On April 12th, the child with his mother and a friend was snatched by a man unknown to his family and tossed over the 3rd-floor balcony.

The boy’s family provided an update via the Go Fund Me page Friday, saying their son was “now alert and conscious” and was no longer in critical condition. “We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation, and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June,” the family said.

The post then thanked 28,000 individuals and families from around the world: “Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us!”

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, allegedly admitted to police that he’d thrown the child, saying he had come to the mall to kill someone. Aranda has been charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)