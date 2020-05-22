1 of 3 overdose victims dies in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – A drug overdose killed a Mankato man and sent two others to the hospital.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force identified the deceased man as 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh. Counterfeit prescription pills appear to be responsible for Krogh’s death, according to a release MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal.

Mankato police were called to a drug overdose at a Monks Ave apartment just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Three overdose victims were found by first responders, according to the release.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Krogh was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. One of the men was admitted to intensive care. His condition is unknown. The second man was treated and released.

The release says the task force was called to assist with identifying the substance responsible for the overdose, and determined it was counterfeit oxycodone.

A autopsy to determine Krogh’s final cause of death is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

MRVDTF says counterfeit pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and country.

MRVDTF and Mankato Public Safety and continuing to investigate the incident.