10 COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Martin County

(St. Paul, MN) – Ten more people have died, two from Martin County, as the COVID-19 pandemic enters the unofficial end of summer.

The eighth and ninth death in Martin County were patients in their 70’s and 80’s, according to Friday’s data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,847. Deaths were also reported in Ramsey, Anoka, Hennepin, and Marshall counties. Six deaths came from long-term care, one from a group home, and three from private residences.

Hospitalizations are up by two, for a total of 274. Intensive care hospitalizations haven’t changed from the previous report of 138.

There are 856 new confirmed positive cases of the virus, bringing Minnesota’s total number of positive cases to 78,966. Of those cases, 8,596 are health care workers, according to MDH. Blue Earth County, which just finished a two-day free COVID-19 testing event, reported 17 new virus cases. Waseca County also reports 17 new confirmed virus cases.

The age group with the most infections is people age 20 to 24, with 10,563 people in the group testing positive for the virus. There is one death recorded in that age group.

Here are the case and death totals for counties in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,363 (5 deaths)

Brown – 136 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 202

Faribault – 117

Fillmore – 88

Freeborn – 413 (1 death)

Jackson – 98 (1 death)

Le Sueur – 401 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 556 (3 deaths)

Martin – 248 (9 deaths)

McLeod – 375 (1 death)

Mower – 1,198 (3 deaths)

Murray – 144 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 452 (15 deaths)

Nobles – 1,882 (13 deaths)

Redwood – 73

Renville – 91 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,216 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 144 (3 deaths)

Steele – 458 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 298 (3 deaths)

Watonwan – 449 (4 deaths)