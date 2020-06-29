10 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota Monday, 2 in Rice County

(St. Paul, MN) – Two of Minnesota’s ten COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health were from Rice County.

Minnesota’s death toll is now 1, 435.

The deaths in Rice County involved a patient in their 40’s and another in their 70’s. Rice County now has six death total, and 804 confirmed positive cases of the virus, 11 new on Monday.

Seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Blue Earth County, where numbers have been steadily rising to the current total of 377 cases. Data on the Blue Earth County COVID-19 statistics page was last updated at 8 a.m. Monday morning, and shows that the majority of those infected are people in their 20’s.

New cases were also confirmed in the following counties:

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 4

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 1

McLeod – 2

Martin – 1

Mower – 1

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 8

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 2

Renville – 1

Rice – 11

Sibley – 2

Steele – 3

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 13

Hospitalizations are at the lowest since April, according to MDH’s Monday report. There are 278 people hospitalized Monday, 140 in the intensive care unit.