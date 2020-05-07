10 Happy Hour Games to Play on Zoom to Keep the Party Going

4. Fashion Show

Have each person model what they’re wearing for the Zoom call. They can describe their lewk or another person can give them a pageant-style voiceover. (e.g. “Mary is sporting some three-day-old sweatpants and a t-shirt from a college she didn’t go to. This outfit was inspired by the concept of exhaustion.”)

5. Charades

Pair off with someone else on the call. (Platforms like Zoom favor the audio of whoever’s the loudest so it might work best if only one person is guessing at a time.) Use this game word generator from The Game Gal if you don’t want to come up with words/phrases to guess on your own. That generator also has varying levels so you can start off on easy and work your way up to “really hard.”

6. Wikipedia Races

Pick a Wikipedia page for everyone to start on. It can be anything: the page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, the page about tomato soup, the page about the French Revolution. Then, pick a Wikipedia page that everyone has to get to. Again, it can be anything: the page for menstrual cups, the page for manicures, the page for the 2008 Olympics. You have to click links to navigate through Wikipedia. No hitting “back.” No using ctrl-f to find certain words. No typing whatsoever. Whoever is able to get to the goal page first (again, only using Wikipedia’s hyperlinks) wins.

7. Never Have I Ever: Quarantine Edition

Turn this classic sleepover game into an admission of your true self-isolation. Start with five fingers up and go around the call saying “Never have I ever…” revealing things that you haven’t yet done in quarantine. (e.g. “Never have I ever, during quarantine, stayed in my pajamas all day” or “Never have I ever (since self-isolation started) watched a full season of a show straight through.”) When someone puts a finger down, they have to drink. The first one to put all five fingers down as to finish their drink.

8. Would You Rather: Quarantine Edition

Taking a game everyone’s familiar with and adding a theme (e.g. “quarantine”) can help keep it interesting. Take turns asking people if they’d rather be stuck in isolation with seven dogs or one baby. Ask if people would rather only eat beans for the rest of quarantine or only eat sourdough bread.

9. Majority/Minority

One person starts by asking a simple either/or question: chocolate or vanilla, Coke or Pepsi, Netflix or Hulu. Everyone takes turns answering, no explanation required. Whoever is in the minority has to drink. If it’s a tie, everyone drinks.

10. Power Hour

Make an hour-long Zoom call interesting by having everyone take a shot of beer every minute. Pair it with a Power Hour playlist like this 90s-themed playlist or this 2000s party anthem playlist.

