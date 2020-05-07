10 Happy Hour Games to Play on Zoom to Keep the Party Going
Here are 10 happy hour games you can play on your next Zoom call.
1. Water
As seen on the new HBO series “RUN”, this drinking game is relatively simple. Have all participants pour a few shots of different clear alcohol like vodka, tequila, gin, sambuca, plus one shot of water. Each round, one person chooses a glass and takes a shot. Then, the player either says “water” or “not water.” Finally, the other players have to guess whether or not the person is lying or telling the truth. It’s a game of trust (no cheating!) and seeing how strong your shot-face is.
2. Two Truths And A Lie
Make this classic ice breaker game where you share two facts and one made-up “fact” about yourself quarantine specific. Have your friends figure out whether or not you’ve actually been tending to a sourdough starter or if you’ve hit 20 hours of screentime on your phone.
3. I Spy
Turn this children’s book series into a virtual happy hour game. Each person takes a turn to find something in someone else’s Zoom background. They then give clues about the object like “I spy something pink” or “I spy something fluffy” or “I spy something embarrassing.” Make the clues as direct or abstract as you see fit. Whoever guesses the object correctly wins and gets to go next. Everyone else drinks.
4. Fashion Show
Have each person model what they’re wearing for the Zoom call. They can describe their lewk or another person can give them a pageant-style voiceover. (e.g. “Mary is sporting some three-day-old sweatpants and a t-shirt from a college she didn’t go to. This outfit was inspired by the concept of exhaustion.”)
5. Charades
Pair off with someone else on the call. (Platforms like Zoom favor the audio of whoever’s the loudest so it might work best if only one person is guessing at a time.) Use this game word generator from The Game Gal if you don’t want to come up with words/phrases to guess on your own. That generator also has varying levels so you can start off on easy and work your way up to “really hard.”
6. Wikipedia Races
Pick a Wikipedia page for everyone to start on. It can be anything: the page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, the page about tomato soup, the page about the French Revolution. Then, pick a Wikipedia page that everyone has to get to. Again, it can be anything: the page for menstrual cups, the page for manicures, the page for the 2008 Olympics. You have to click links to navigate through Wikipedia. No hitting “back.” No using ctrl-f to find certain words. No typing whatsoever. Whoever is able to get to the goal page first (again, only using Wikipedia’s hyperlinks) wins.
7. Never Have I Ever: Quarantine Edition
Turn this classic sleepover game into an admission of your true self-isolation. Start with five fingers up and go around the call saying “Never have I ever…” revealing things that you haven’t yet done in quarantine. (e.g. “Never have I ever, during quarantine, stayed in my pajamas all day” or “Never have I ever (since self-isolation started) watched a full season of a show straight through.”) When someone puts a finger down, they have to drink. The first one to put all five fingers down as to finish their drink.
8. Would You Rather: Quarantine Edition
Taking a game everyone’s familiar with and adding a theme (e.g. “quarantine”) can help keep it interesting. Take turns asking people if they’d rather be stuck in isolation with seven dogs or one baby. Ask if people would rather only eat beans for the rest of quarantine or only eat sourdough bread.
9. Majority/Minority
One person starts by asking a simple either/or question: chocolate or vanilla, Coke or Pepsi, Netflix or Hulu. Everyone takes turns answering, no explanation required. Whoever is in the minority has to drink. If it’s a tie, everyone drinks.
10. Power Hour
Make an hour-long Zoom call interesting by having everyone take a shot of beer every minute. Pair it with a Power Hour playlist like this 90s-themed playlist or this 2000s party anthem playlist.
Source: bustle.com