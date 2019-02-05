10 Things Parents Do That Annoy Babysitters

Whenever I would babysit at night, I never made important plans for afterwards. After all, parents can’t always plan how long a dinner date will take, and if they want to go out and have a few drinks, why shouldn’t they? That said, don’t tell the babysitter you’ll be home around 10 p.m. if you’re not going to remotely try and stick to that. Be upfront and either a) pick a time and hold yourself accountable or b) tell the babysitter it’s going to be a wild night and to settle in for a late one.

I babysat for a family to pick up some extra cash while in college, and they would regularly change their plans while I was already at their home. They’d tell me they were just going to dinner and would be home “at a reasonable hour,” then text me and ask, “Actually, is it OK if we’re out until midnight?” A few hours later: “It might be closer to 2ish… is that OK?” It’s a hard situation to put your babysitter in – I wanted to be flexible and accommodating, but I had an exam the next day!