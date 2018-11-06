10 Year Old Girl Charged With Killing Baby at Wisconsin Daycare

A 10-year-old girl from Chippewa County, Wisconsin will be charged as an adult in the death of a 6-month-old baby boy.

According to the Chippewa Herald, the county sheriff’s department was dispatched to a daycare in Wheaton at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 on a report of a baby bleeding from the head.

The sheriff told reporters that a 10-year-old girl confessed to her involvement in the incident, with reports suggesting the girl dropped the baby, panicked and inflicted a fatal blow.

The infant was flown to a hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

WQOW reports that the girl appeared in adult court on Monday, although she could still be transferred to juvenile court.

The 10 year old is being held on $50,000 bond after being charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

It’s the second tragic case in the space of a week in Chippewa County, which was the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday that killed three local Girl Scouts and a troop leader.

