10th COVID death in Watonwan County, state records nearly 4,000 new infections

A Watonwan County resident is among one of eight reported dead of COVID-19 by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

It was the 10th death of the pandemic in Watonwan County, where 62% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The Watonwan County resident who died was in their early 90’s. MDH says Tuesday’s remaining deaths involved two people in their 40’s, two people in their 50’s, a person in their 60’s, a person in their 70’s, and a second person in their 90’s. One of the reported deaths actually occurred last month, says MDH.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 7,775.

Hospitalizations have increased from the previous day by 27, with a total of 547 COVID patients hospitalized, including 153 in intensive care.

New infections skyrocketed from the previous day, with health officials reporting 3,838 new cases of the virus. However, Tuesday reports include data from the weekend. Here are counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 66 (1 probable)

Brown – 14

Cottonwood – 9

Faribault – 13

Fillmore – 14

Freeborn – 49

Jackson – 16

Le Sueur – 16

Martin – 8 (1 probable)

Mower – 63 (3 probable)

Murray – 4 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 22 (1 probable)

Nobles – 27 (1 probable)

Redwood – 8

Renville – 3

Rice – 29 (5 probable)

Sibley – 21

Waseca – 26 (2 probable)

Watonwon – 10