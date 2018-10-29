11 Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Listen. I don’t know what your Thanksgiving plans are. It’s none of my business! Here are a bunch of fast food places open on Thanksgiving Day, should you need them.
As is the case with all these restaurants, you should call ahead to confirm your local Applebee’s is open, as some may be. That said, all Applebee’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Eve and the plan is for some to be open the day of, so go ahead and enjoy your turkey there.
Not only will Boston Markets be open, but they’ll be serving meals specifically for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
Cracker Barrel famously has said that Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the entire year—maybe you want to order the Thursday Turkey ‘n’ dressing option?
Denny’s closes for no man!!! And for nothing!!! Thanksgiving included, of course.
Again, please be sure to call ahead before you just show up on Thanksgiving hangry for pizza and pizza alone, but chances are, your local Domino’s will be ready for you.
Craving some pumpkin spice pancakes on Thanksgiving morning? Or, you know, just any breakfast food ever? You know where to go.
Yes! Most McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. That said, hours may be a bit different than usual. That thing I said about calling ahead of time? Do that again.
Yuuup, RT’s and their expansive salad bars will be open and serving their regular menus on the day of Thanksgiving.
Thank goodness, amirite?
If there’s one restaurant on this list you shouldn’t be worried about being closed on Thanksgiving, let it be Waffle House. Every single location is open 24/7, every single day of the year. Yup!
Same deal with White Castle—all locations will be open and serving turkey sliders, should you so choose.