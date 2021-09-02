11 injured, elderly woman critically, in semi-caused chain reaction in Redwood County

An elderly Redwood Falls woman was critically injured Tuesday when a semi rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that sent ten others to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 71 in Redwood Falls Township at about 11:14 a.m. The patrol crash report says a Kia, a Ford, and a Chevy Equinox were all northbound, stopped for a MnDOT flagger, when a semi-tractor rear-ended a Suburban that was slowing for the flagger, causing a chain reaction crash.

The driver of the Kia, Mary Ann Olson, 92, of Redwood Falls, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

Ten others were injured, including the 15-year-old driver of the Ford, Emmalene Sandyrae Gylsen. Kimberly Hockert Gylsen, 49, Leroy Emil Gylsen, 58, and Lillyana Doris Gleson, 9, were passengers in the Ford.

Alfred Arthur Hoogland, 79, was driving the Chevy, with Lois Thelma Hoogland, 76, a passenger.

Three Lamberton girls, ages 2, 4, and 4, were passengers in the Suburban that was rear-ended. The vehicle was driven by Amber Jean Wolmutt, 34, of Lamberton.

The ten injured were transported to the hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life-threatening injuries

The semi driver, 53-year-old Jay David Klabunde, of Windom, wasn’t injured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol report.