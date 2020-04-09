11 new COVID-19 deaths; child tests positive in Freeborn County

(St. Paul, MN) – Eleven people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and a child has tested positive in Freeborn County.

The latest deaths – the most in a single day since the first death in the state was reported last month – pushed the total statewide to 50, according to the Thursday’s data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Eighty-eight new cases of the virus were reported since Wednesday, for a total of 1,242. MDH says positive cases have been confirmed in people 4-months-old up to 104-years-old.

In Freeborn County, public health officials say one of the three new cases is a child under the age of ten. The other two cases were patients in their 30’s and 50’s. “To our knowledge, non of these cases is hospitalized,” public health said in a statement. The county now has a total of 20 cases.

Mower County also reported three new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 20.

MDH reported one new case each in Faribault and Martin counties. Public heath officials say the Faribault County case was a 54-year-old.

In neighboring Martin County, an 18-year-old tested positive to COVID-19.

Community Health & Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties says there is one full recovery out of the four cases in Faribault County. In Martin County, there have been 26 full recoveries out of the 35 total cases.

Hospitalizations are still rising, with 135 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of ten since Wednesday. There are 64 people in intensive care, one more than previously reported.

Governor Tim Walz extended the executive stay at home order Wednesday, pushing the date back to May 4. The order was originally set to expire Friday.