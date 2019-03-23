12-mile project from Tracy to Revere to begin this spring; Highway 14 will detour

(Mankato, MN) – A twelve-mile project from Tracy to Revere will begin improvements on Highway 14 this spring.

The project will include pavement resurfacing work, culvert repair, extension of a right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, updates guardrail, and upgraded ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian crossings in Walnut Grove.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd to learn more about the project, which is estimated to cost $5.1 million. The open house is at the Walnut Grove Community Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The detour route is being finalized and will be presented at the open house.

