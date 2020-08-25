12-year-old seriously injured in Freeborn County ATV crash

(Albert Lea, MN) – A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Freeborn County last week.

According to a press release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old was driving a Polaris four-wheeler and had two female passengers, ages eight and 13.

On Friday, August 21 at 7:14 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash on 120 St, just west of Highway 69, north of Emmons. First responders were already on scene when deputies arrived, attending to the 12-year-old driver, who had a pulse but was unresponsive.

The passengers told police they had been eastbound when the driver turned left into the north ditch, where the four-wheeler rolled, and all three girls were thrown off the vehicle. The passengers walked to a neighbor’s house to get help for the driver after failing to wake her. The neighbor began providing first aid until first responders arrived.

The 12-year-old was transported to Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.