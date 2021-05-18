12,000 pigs killed, two barns destroyed by fire in rural Waseca

About 12,000 pigs died and two barns were destroyed in a barn fire that ignited in rural Waseca Sunday night.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of Woodville Pork at about 10:30 p.m., where one building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the second building.

Crews remained on the scene until about 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon. There were no injuries. The fire remains under investigation.

Nine agencies, including the Waseca Fire Department, responded to the fire.