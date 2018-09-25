$129 Wine Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.
However, Christmas also means the coming together of friends, family, colleagues, neighbours and distant relatives. Which is great! But sometimes, after explaining for the 50th time over Christmas lunch that no, you don’t have a boyfriend and yes, you’re dating, you need a
bottle glass of wine or five.
Unfortunately, you can’t stop your mum from offering up well-meaning advice that 100 per cent misses the mark (i.e. “I’m sure you won’t be alone forever”), but you can prepare for the festive season by having a multitude of wines at your disposal.
Introducing the 2018 wine advent calendar by DeBortoli Winemakers.
For $129, you’ll get a traditional advent calendar stocked with 24 different piccolos of wine. Inside the case, there’s an assortment of vinos, including the newly released and award-winning Rosé Rosé, the popular De Bortoli Windy Peak, Emeri and Down The Lane ranges.
We’ve done the math and that works out to approximately five dollars per bottle.
Merry Christmas, guys.