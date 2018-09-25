$129 Wine Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

However, Christmas also means the coming together of friends, family, colleagues, neighbours and distant relatives. Which is great! But sometimes, after explaining for the 50th time over Christmas lunch that no, you don’t have a boyfriend and yes, you’re dating, you need a bottle glass of wine or five.

Unfortunately, you can’t stop your mum from offering up well-meaning advice that 100 per cent misses the mark (i.e. “I’m sure you won’t be alone forever”), but you can prepare for the festive season by having a multitude of wines at your disposal. Introducing the 2018 wine advent calendar by DeBortoli Winemakers.