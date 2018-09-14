13 Date Ideas to Try in September That Will Get You Ready for Fall

As we get closer and closer to the end of this sweltering hot summer, it’s hard not to look forward to the slightly chilly fall months ahead — especially because there are so many great date ideas for fall, from pumpkin or apple picking to scary movie marathons. But while the weather in September can be pretty unpredictable, that actually makes it a great month for dating: you can get away with both warm-weather activities and fall-friendly date ideas. If it’s still hot AF outside, plan a mini beach getaway… then when it’s rainy and gloomy just days later, go explore a used bookstore and grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Plus, if you’re currently single and playing the field, September is a great time to start searching for someone to cuddle up with during the impending winter months — because cuffing season is a real thing. For those of you who are already coupled up, this month is a chance to shift into autumn mode while also taking advantage of the last of the warm weather days with your partner. So whether you’re single and dating around or in a long-term relationship, here are 13 unique date ideas to try this month, according to dating experts.

1. Cheer On A Local Football Team Whether you consider yourself a Sporty Spice or whether you just really like nachos and beer (guilty!), going to a football game can make for a fun and flirty date night. “With football at all levels returning (high school, college, and pro), if your date likes sports, September is a great time to watch a game” Jonathan Bennett, dating and relationships expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. “Rooting for your favorite team together is a great way to bond based on shared interests. Plus, seeing a football game in person can be a unique experience even for casual fans.”