1,300 masks collected in Mankato during mask week

(Mankato, MN) – More than 1,300 face masks were donated in Mankato during Minnesota’s Homemade Mask Week, the city announced Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz launched the week-long drive on April 18, asking Minnesotans to donate the masks for those working in congregate living facilities. The governor asked that the state’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to “step-up and help out their community.”

The 1,300 masks collected at Mankato fire stations will be sanitized and repackaged before being distributed to nursing, veteran, and group homes, as well as homeless shelters.

Donations of masks and other PPE equipment will still be accepted. Donors can use the green Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota dropboxes in front of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center lobby doors. Large deliveries can be dropped off Mondays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.