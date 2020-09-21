15 COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend; Minnesota hits 90k positive cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 COVID-19 deaths between Saturday and Sunday, and Minnesota hit a positive case milestone.

On Sunday, the MDH reported a single-day record for newly confirmed positive cases of the virus, with 1,318 new cases. Those cases also pushed Minnesota just past the 90,000 total positive case mark. About ten percent of those cases of cases – 9,610 – are healthcare workers.

Another milestone looms as Minnesota’s death toll nears 2,000. MDH reports 1,965 total deaths as of Sunday’s daily report.

Hospitalizations Sunday totaled 248, a slight increase from 241 on Saturday. Intensive care hospitalizations fell by a dozen, with a total of 123 intensive care hospitalizations.

Here are the COVID-19 case and deaths counts for counties in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth -1,598 (6 deaths)

Brown – 173 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 219

Faribault – 132

Fillmore – 108

Freeborn – 516 (3 deaths)

Jackson – 133 (1 deaths)

Le Sueur – 444 (4 deaths)

Lyon – 646 (4 deaths)

Martin – 319 (9 deaths)

McLeod – 446 (2 deaths)

Mower – 1,286 (4 deaths)

Murray – 154 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 499 (16 deaths)

Nobles – 1,931 (16 deaths)

Redwood – 140

Renville – 128 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,301 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 179 (3 deaths)

Steele – 521 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 532 (8 deaths)

Watonwan – 505 (4 deaths)