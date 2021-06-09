      Weather Alert

15 Minneapolis schools switch to online to avoid heat

Jun 9, 2021 @ 4:55am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifteen Minneapolis schools that aren’t fully air-conditioned are switching from in-person to online instruction to avoid a heatwave this week. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the schools will shift into online learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in Minneapolis are expected to top out in the mid- to upper-90s those days. The schools plan to re-open on Friday, the last day of class for the year, so students can bring items home and teachers can close their classrooms.

