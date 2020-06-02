16 Father’s Day Puns That Are Beyond Perfect

Here are some eye roll-worthy puns to put on a card (or tell your dad via Zoom!) for Father’s Day.

Puns To Show You Care

Dad, you’re a really fungi.

Like a whiteboard, you’re remarkable.

It’s knot a tie, you’re my favorite.

Dadgum! Why are you so great?

It’s plane to sea you’re the best dad.

The Corniest Of Funny Puns

You’re dad to the bone.

Hope you have a fan-stache-tic Father’s Day.

I hope you don’t ske-dad-dle anytime soon!

You’re the reel deal — as a dad and a fisherman.

You’re the cat’s meow — and I’m not lion.

The Best (Worst?) Food Puns

You’re nacho average dad.

I think you’re a pretty big dill.

It sounds cheesy, but you’re the gratest.

You can’t be beet.

I could never wine about you, dad.

As a grillmaster and a dad, you’re a rare find.

