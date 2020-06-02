16 Father’s Day Puns That Are Beyond Perfect
Here are some eye roll-worthy puns to put on a card (or tell your dad via Zoom!) for Father’s Day.
Puns To Show You Care
- Dad, you’re a really fungi.
- Like a whiteboard, you’re remarkable.
- It’s knot a tie, you’re my favorite.
- Dadgum! Why are you so great?
- It’s plane to sea you’re the best dad.
The Corniest Of Funny Puns
- You’re dad to the bone.
- Hope you have a fan-stache-tic Father’s Day.
- I hope you don’t ske-dad-dle anytime soon!
- You’re the reel deal — as a dad and a fisherman.
- You’re the cat’s meow — and I’m not lion.
The Best (Worst?) Food Puns
- You’re nacho average dad.
- I think you’re a pretty big dill.
- It sounds cheesy, but you’re the gratest.
- You can’t be beet.
- I could never wine about you, dad.
- As a grillmaster and a dad, you’re a rare find.
Source: womansday.com
