16 Father’s Day Puns That Are Beyond Perfect

Jun 2, 2020 @ 11:32am

Here are some eye roll-worthy puns to put on a card (or tell your dad via Zoom!) for Father’s Day.

Puns To Show You Care

  • Dad, you’re a really fungi.
  • Like a whiteboard, you’re remarkable.
  • It’s knot a tie, you’re my favorite.
  • Dadgum! Why are you so great?
  • It’s plane to sea you’re the best dad.

The Corniest Of Funny Puns

  • You’re dad to the bone.
  • Hope you have a fan-stache-tic Father’s Day.
  • I hope you don’t ske-dad-dle anytime soon!
  • You’re the reel deal — as a dad and a fisherman.
  • You’re the cat’s meow — and I’m not lion.

The Best (Worst?) Food Puns

  • You’re nacho average dad.
  • I think you’re a pretty big dill.
  • It sounds cheesy, but you’re the gratest.
  • You can’t be beet.
  • I could never wine about you, dad.
  • As a grillmaster and a dad, you’re a rare find.

Source:  womansday.com

