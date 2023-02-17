16-inch knife found at Minnesota police fatal shooting scene

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say a 16-inch knife was found at the scene of a fatal police shooting in St. Paul.

Authorities say 65-year-old Yia Xiong was shot and killed Saturday by an officer after he allegedly threatened neighbors and two officers with the traditional Hmong knife inside his apartment complex.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says St. Paul Police Officer Abdirahman Dahir fired his department rifle, and Officer Noushue Cha used his Taser. Both officers have one year of law enforcement experience. Neither one was hurt.