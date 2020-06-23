16 new COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County; hospitalizations rise slightly

(St. Paul, MN) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Blue Earth County Tuesday, bringing the total to 243.

That’s according to the latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health. Two of the state’s 1,393 deaths come from Blue Earth County. The county statistics website, which was last updated Monday, says that 122 people in the county have been hospitalized with the virus. A majority of the cases in the county involve people in their 20’s. Five children ages five months to five years have tested positive for the virus in Blue Earth County.

Hospitalizations rose slightly Tuesday. There are currently 339 people hospitalized, up seven from yesterday, according to MDH

Over a half-million people have been tested for COVID-19 statewide. MDH says 33,469 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,428 of those cases are health care workers.

Nine more people died of COVID-19 since the previous report from MDH. Six of the most recent deaths involved patients in long-term care or assisted living; 3 were from private residences.

Here are the latest positive cases reported locally:

Blue Earth – 16

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 2

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 4

McLeod – 1

Mower – 11

Nobles – 2

Renville – 2

Rice – 4

Steele – 1

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 8