17 COVID hospitalizations in Blue Earth County

Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Blue Earth County, according to the latest update on the county coronavirus statistics website.

The site was last updated Monday, Nov 16 just before 1 p.m.

Among the 17 hospitalized are two patients in intensive care.

Blue Earth County has seen a rising number of infections as Thanksgiving approaches. Governor Tim Walz and state health officials have urged Minnesotans to stay home and avoid even small holiday gatherings.