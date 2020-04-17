17 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,000 cases; deaths reported in Nicollet, Rice counties

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials are reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s toll over 100 as total cases surpass 2,000.

There are now 111 people who have died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest report. It’s the most deaths in a single day since the first death was reported on March 21.

Since Thursday, 159 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 2,071. Just over half the people who have tested positive for coronavirus no longer need isolation, according to MDH.

Data shows there are ten more people hospitalized than previously reported, with 106 in intensive care, up three from yesterday.

MDH now reports a second death in Nicollet County, and the first in Rice County. No details were immediately available about the deaths.

There are currently 23 cases in Blue Earth County, 22 in Le Sueur County, and 39 in Martin County