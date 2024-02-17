17-year-old shooting suspect, 2 others arrested in Mankato homicide

Three people, including the 17-year-old shooting suspect, have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s homicide in Mankato.

According to a press release from Mankato Public Safety, a search warrant was executed Friday at about 2:30 p.m. at a home in Breckenridge, in western Minnesota’s Wilkin County.

Police say three juveniles and three adults were located inside the home, among them the 17-year-old shooting suspect.

Everyone was taken into custody without incident. Authorities are not searching for any additional suspects.

An adult male was shot Thursday afternoon at 4th and Walnut streets, near the historic courthouse. He later died at a hospital. The name of the victim has not yet been released.